A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman and made lewd gestures after following her out of a parking lot, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was getting into her car in a parking lot on Long Beach Road in Oceanside around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday when Brian McBride, 41, of Lindenhurst, allegedly started pointing at her, Nassau County police said.

When the woman drove across the street to another parking lot, McBride followed her, approached her car door, started making lewd gestures and exposed himself, according to police.

The woman called 911, and McBride was arrested and charged with fourth-degree stalking and public lewdness, police said.

McBride was expected to appear in court on Sunday.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.