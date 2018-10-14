Man Charged With Stalking After Following Woman's Car, Exposing Himself: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Charged With Stalking After Following Woman's Car, Exposing Himself: Police

The 23-year-old was getting into her car when the man allegedly started pointing at her, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kitchen Controversies
    Nassau County Police Department
    Brian McBride.

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman and made lewd gestures after following her out of a parking lot, police said

    • The 23-year-old was getting into her car when the man allegedly started pointing at her

    • He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree stalking and public lewdness, police said

    A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman and made lewd gestures after following her out of a parking lot, police said.

    The 23-year-old woman was getting into her car in a parking lot on Long Beach Road in Oceanside around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday when Brian McBride, 41, of Lindenhurst, allegedly started pointing at her, Nassau County police said.

    When the woman drove across the street to another parking lot, McBride followed her, approached her car door, started making lewd gestures and exposed himself, according to police.

    The woman called 911, and McBride was arrested and charged with fourth-degree stalking and public lewdness, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Gus Keri

    McBride was expected to appear in court on Sunday.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us