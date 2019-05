The NYPD released this surveillance video of a suspect accused of exposing himself to children.

Man Exposes Himself to Children in Brooklyn, Police Say

A man walked up to two boys in Brooklyn and exposed himself before running off, police said Saturday.

The man approached an 11-year-old and 8-year-old boy on Friday afternoon at Vista Place and 68th Street in Bay Ridge, the NYPD said.

After he exposed himself, the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, fled on 68th Street, police said.

The boys weren't physically hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).