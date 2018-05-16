A 24-year-old Long Island man wanted on two outstanding warrants fled a traffic stop in Suffolk County Tuesday, then got out of his car at the end of a dead end street and jumped into a river in an effort to escape, authorities say.

Kareem Eppes only lasted about 20 minutes in the Forge River. Authorities say he was spotted in distress about 100 yards offshore. Aviation officers lowered him a life preserver and he was pulled from the water by detectives who borrowed a boat from someone who lives in the area, officials say.

Cops had pulled Eppes over in Mastic shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. When they walked up to his vehicle, authorities say Eppes drove off and eventually ended up on the dead end Abby Lane. That's when he got out and leaped into the water.

Eppes was evaluated at a local hospital and released following his rescue. He is charged with fleeing police, obstruction, criminal possession of marijuana and other crimes. Details on the outstanding warrants weren't available, nor was it known if Eppes had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.