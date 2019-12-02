What to Know A man on Long Island has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a 9-year-old boy with a knife while demanding sex from his mother

Police say Gregory Davidson, 43, was involved in two separate incidents before he entered the victims' Uniondale home on Sunday

On the same day, Davidson is accused of kicking a 64-year-old woman and trying to take her pocket book, as well as entering another home

A man on Long Island has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a 9-year-old boy with a knife while demanding sex from his mother, according to police.

Nassau County police say Gregory Davidson, 43, was involved in two separate incidents before he entered the victims' Uniondale home on Liberty Street through an unlocked kitchen door on Sunday morning. Davidson then took a kitchen knife and grabbed the young boy from his room.

After dragging the boy to the basement with the weapon to his neck, Davidson threatened the child's life in front of his 43-year-old mother and demanded "sexual conduct from her," police said.

The woman's husband later woke up and Davidson ran away.

No one was injured in the incident but earlier that morning, police say Davidson kicked a 64-year-old woman and tried to take her pocketbook, leaving her with a shoulder injury.

Shortly after, Davidson also tried to enter another home in Southern Parkway but he set off an alarm and fled, according to police.

Davidson is facing multiple charges including attempted robbery, attempted burglary, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and possession of a weapon.

He's expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday.