What to Know A man drove a stolen BMW over a police officer's foot, authorities say

Then he crashed into a house and fled on foot, police say

Police found the man at home after investigating a stolen car report for the BMW

A man drove a stolen BMW over a police officer's foot, then crashed the car into a house on Long Island, authorities said Sunday.

Iuemhetep White, 21, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to obey a police officer and leaving the scene of personal injury, among other charges.

White was involved in a car accident Saturday in Elmont but fled the scene, Nassau County police said.

Officers found him nearby and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, but he fled and drove over an officer's foot, police said.

The officer was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, someone called 911 because the white BMW had crashed into a house on Ludlum Avenue. The driver had fled on foot.

Hours later, another 911 call came in reporting that a white BMW had been stolen. That investigation led officers to White's home where he was arrested.

It wasn't clear whether White had an attorney.



