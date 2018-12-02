Man Drags Woman Into NYC Park, Rapes and Robs Her: Police

An attacker allegedly grabbed a woman, dragged into a Brooklyn park and raped her before stealing her purse, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday when the man approached her and started talking to her, the NYPD said.

At some point during their conversation, the man grabbed the woman by the arm, dragged her into nearby Betsy Head Park and raped her, police said.

After the assault, the man took the woman’s purse and fled on Herzl Street, the NYPD said. The woman was treated at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police are now searching for a man with long hair who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans and black sneakers. The man was carrying a black jacket with an orange lining on the night of the alleged attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.