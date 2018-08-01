Police say an arsonist lit one of Staten Island's gas stations pumps ablaze, a fire that made a nearby victim coughing up blood. Now he spoke exclusively to News 4 saying he 'could've died.' Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018)

What to Know A man was caught on camera spraying gas all over 7-Eleven's pumps on Staten Island, then torching the station

It happened at the station on Richmond Avenue near the College of Staten Island early Monday

The man is still at large, police said, but Gerard Lara had internal injuries from the blast and he said he 'could've passed out' or 'died'

The man who was coughing up blood from a “collapsing throat” after an arsonist lit one of Staten Island’s gas stations pumps ablaze says he could’ve passed out and died as a massive fireball engulfed the station.

New Video Surfaces Showing Arsonist Light Gas Station Ablaze

The NYPD released shocking new video that shows the man they say put a 7-Eleven on Staten Island up in smoke. (Published Wednesday, July 1, 2018)

Gerard Lara spoke exclusively to NBC 4 New York on Tuesday and said he was pumping gas at the Bulls Head 7-Eleven Monday morning when he heard a pop and then saw flames.

NYC Gas Station Arson Victim Identified

A man was caught on camera intentionally setting a gas pump on fire on Staten Island. Caught in the middle of the flare-up was a 21-year-old man just trying to fill up his car. Lori Bordonaro spoke exclusively to his brother. (Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018)

“I hear a bang. It sounded like metal-on-metal,” he said. “Maybe 10 seconds later, I see a flame. My immediate reaction was to duck down behind my car.”

It was just before 2 a.m. Monday when surveillance footage from the station, on Richmond Avenue near the College of Staten Island, showed the man apparently absentmindedly filling up a canister. He is then seen glugging gas all over the base of the pumps, lighting up a piece of paper and unleashing a booming fireball.

Search for Gas Station Arson Suspect

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera spraying gas all over a Staten Island 7-Eleven, then torching the station. Kerry Barrett reports. (Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018)

Feet away from the explosion, Lara said he was on the ground, forced to claw his way to safety. Unable to see through the thick smoke and fire-stopping foam, he makes his way to the inside of the station, where he said he collapsed, coughing up blood.

The arson suspect seen in the video takes off as the station’s extinguishers douse the flames. The man hasn’t been seen since.

Man Fills Up Container, Then Torches Gas Station

Police are looking for the man who torched a gas station. (Published Monday, July 30, 2018)

Lara says although he suffered internal bleeding and hurt lungs, it could have been much worse.

“I could’ve passed out,” he said. “I could’ve died.”

Anyone with information about the arsonist should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

