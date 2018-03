A Long Island man found a mysterious charge on his credit card, only to later find out a company set up in his name. Lynda Baquero and the Better Get Baquero team try to get to the bottom of the mystery. (Published 6 hours ago)

A Long Island man found a mysterious charge on his credit card, only to later find out a company set up in his name. Lynda Baquero and the Better Get... See More