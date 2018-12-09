Man Dies in NJ House Fire: Officials

A man was found dead in a burning home in Cranford, New Jersey, fire officials say.

A man was found dead in a burning house in New Jersey on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The victim was found on the first floor of a home on Hillcrest Avenue in Cranford, the Cranford Fire Department said.

The intense fire prevented firefighters from entering the house right away, firefighters said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters said. His name wasn't released because officials were still notifying his family.

The house was severely damaged an uninhabitable, firefighters said.