What to Know A homeless man who was caught stealing food at a Brooklyn supermarket in April died after an altercation with staff who confronted him

Months later, the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide; it wasn't clear if officials would seek to file immediate charges

At the time of his death, a friend of the man who died questioned why the staff took matters into their own hands

The death of a homeless man who fell unconscious after having a struggle with staff at a Brooklyn Stop & Shop who caught him shoplifting earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, the city medical examiner's office said Thursday.

Ralph Nimmons, a 51-year-old who had hypertension, suffered a "sudden cardiac death" following the altercation with "restraint and prone positioning" at the Flatbush Avenue supermarket April 14, the medical examiner's office said.

Police who were called to the supermarket that morning said store employees reported that a homeless man, about 50 years old, had been shoplifting and was caught. They got into a "struggle" with the man and he blacked out.

Cops said the employees then flagged down a police officer, and emergency services were called. Nimmons was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It wasn't clear if authorities would seek to file immediate charges.

At the time of his death, Nimmons' friend questioned why the staff took matters into their own hands. "They didn’t have to kill him," friend Joanie Smith said. "He was stealing food, he's homeless. He does this all the time."

Smith said she was there when the man she knew as "Star" died. She said the employees at the Flatbush Avenue Stop & Shop were used to him stealing from the store, but on this day, she said they put him "in a chokehold."

Stop & Shop said at the time of the incident that it was working closely with police.