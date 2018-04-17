Unidentified Man Found Dead on NYC Beach, Cops Probe His Death: NYPD - NBC New York
Unidentified Man Found Dead on NYC Beach, Cops Probe His Death: NYPD

A medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death

Published 13 minutes ago

    The NYPD is investigating the death of man who was found dead on a New York City beach.

    Police say they found an unconscious man lying on Great Kills Beach on Staten Island on Monday around 10 p.m. The man has not been publicly identified.

    Paramedics rushed to the Gateway National Park scene, but police say they pronounced the man dead. Cops claim the man was found with no obvious signs of trauma.

    It’s not clear how the man died or whether foul play is suspected.

    A medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

