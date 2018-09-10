1 Dead, 11 Injured in Monroe Township Collision

An 81-year-old man was killed in a collision in New Jersey that injured several other people, authorities say.

A 2004 Chevy Express van and a 2017 Honda Civic collided in Monroe Township Monday morning, killing van passenger Shashikant Patel, Middlesex prosecutors say.

The driver and eight other passengers in the van were taken to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the Civic were also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Monroe police and Middlesex prosecutors are investigating.