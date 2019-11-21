1 Dead, Another Man Injured in Bronx Smoke Shop Shooting

The NYPD is searching for a gunman who tried to rob a smoke shop in the Bronx early Thursday.

An attempted robbery a smoke shop in the Bronx turned deadly late Wednesday, according to police.

The NYPD says a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and a 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting at a tobacco shop on Sheridan Avenue and East 167th Street.

The surviving victim was shot in the leg and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No descriptions of the suspect was immediately available.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.