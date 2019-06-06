Man Dies After Found Unconscious in Montauk Park

What to Know A man died after being found unconscious in a Montauk Park Thursday morning, police said

Suffolk County police said a visitor at Kirk Park reported finding an unconscious man around 7:30 a.m. and called the cops. The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his head and was transported to Stony Book Southampton Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the man’s death, which they believe had criminal ties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.