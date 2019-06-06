Man Dies After Found Unconscious in Montauk Park - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Dies After Found Unconscious in Montauk Park

The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his head and later died at the hospital

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Dies After Found Unconscious in Montauk Park
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A man died after being found unconscious in a Montauk Park Thursday morning, police said

    • The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his head and later died at the hospital

    • Homicide detectives are now investigating the man’s death, which they believe had criminal ties

    A man died after being found unconscious in a Montauk Park Thursday morning, police said.

    Suffolk County police said a visitor at Kirk Park reported finding an unconscious man around 7:30 a.m. and called the cops. The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his head and was transported to Stony Book Southampton Hospital, where he died.

    Homicide detectives are now investigating the man’s death, which they believe had criminal ties.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us