Man Dies After Fight at NJ Bar: Police

Published 52 minutes ago

    A 28-year-old man died after a fight in a New Jersey bar, prosecutors said Saturday. 

    Oscar Melara, of Elizabeth, was found with injuries at Ben's Bar in Elizabeth at shortly after 2 a.m., the Union County prosecutor's office said. 

    He was brought to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. 

    Police went to the bar on Meadow Street because of a reported altercation. 

    Additional details weren't immediately released. 

    A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Call 908-654-TIPS (8477) to give an anonymous tip. 

