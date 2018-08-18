Man Dies After Getting Struck by Lightning in Long Island Park: Officials - NBC New York
Man Dies After Getting Struck by Lightning in Long Island Park: Officials

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 32-year-old man died after he was struck by lightning in a Long Island park

    • The man was standing under a tree adjacent to a boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park when he was struck

    • Emergency personnel performed CPR on the man and took him to the hospital, but weren't able to save him

    A 32-year-old man died after he was struck by lightning in a Long Island park, officials said.

    The man, who was from Richmond Hill in Queens, was standing under a tree adjacent to a boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck, a New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation spokesman said.

    Emergency personnel responded immediately and performed CPR before taking the man to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown, the spokesman said.

    The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, he added.

    His identity wasn’t immediately released pending family notification.

