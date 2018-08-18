What to Know A 32-year-old man died after he was struck by lightning in a Long Island park

The man, who was from Richmond Hill in Queens, was standing under a tree adjacent to a boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck, a New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation spokesman said.

Emergency personnel responded immediately and performed CPR before taking the man to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown, the spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, he added.

His identity wasn’t immediately released pending family notification.