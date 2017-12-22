A man has died after police say he was found unconscious in the middle of the street in Queens late Thursday.

Police said the 47-year-old man, identified as Thomas Kelly of Queens, was found just before 11 p.m. in the middle of Woodhaven Boulevard near Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills after an unknown vehicle hit him and sped off.

Officials said they found him unresponsive with trauma to his head and body.

He was pronounced dead about two hours later at an area hospital. Police didn’t have a description of the vehicle or driver who hit the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.