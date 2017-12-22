Man Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Middle of Queens Road: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Man Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Middle of Queens Road: Police

Published at 4:16 AM EST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 4:38 AM EST on Dec 22, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet Four Inspiring Kids Tackling Cancer
    NBC 4 New York

    A man has died after police say he was found unconscious in the middle of the street in Queens late Thursday. 

    Police said the 47-year-old man, identified as Thomas Kelly of Queens, was found just before 11 p.m. in the middle of Woodhaven Boulevard near Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills after an unknown vehicle hit him and sped off. 

    Officials said they found him unresponsive with trauma to his head and body.

    He was pronounced dead about two hours later at an area hospital. Police didn’t have a description of the vehicle or driver who hit the victim. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Provided

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us