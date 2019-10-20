A man fired his gun in the parking lot of a Bronx strip club after security wouldn't let him inside, police and security personnel say. Ken Buffa reports.

A man fired his gun in the parking lot of a Bronx strip club after security wouldn’t let him inside, police and security personnel said.

The man fired his weapon in the parking lot of Club W in Hunts Point around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

Police officers driving past the club at the time heard the gunshot, pulled into the parking lot and took the man into custody, security guards told News 4.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police. The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name or age.