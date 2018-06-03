A man burglarized a car and tried to break into several other vehicles not long after defecating on someone’s driveway, authorities said.

Man Defecates On Driveway Before Burglarizing Vehicle, Police Say

A man burglarized a car and tried to break into several other vehicles not long after defecating on someone’s driveway, authorities said.

Surveillance video captured the thief burglarizing a vehicle in North Plainfield, New Jersey around 3:42 a.m. on May 27, the North Plainfield Police Department said.

About an hour before that, surveillance cameras caught the man defecating in someone’s driveway on Rockview Terrace. The man also tried to burglarize other cars in the area around that time, according to police.

The police department posted a video of the suspect on its Facebook page.

“We edited the video as it was graphic, you get the picture,” the department wrote.

Police have asked anyone with information about the burglar to call 908-769-2923 or email tips@npmail.org.











