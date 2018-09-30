What to Know A driver died and his passenger was critically injured after the two collided with a BMW and then crashed into a tree

The 22-year-old man was driving on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx when he and his female passenger collided with the BMW

The woman driving the BMW and her passenger weren't injured, remained at the scene and haven't been charged

A driver died and his passenger was critically injured after the two collided with a BMW and then crashed into a tree, police said.

The 22-year-old man was driving a 2009 Subaru north on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when he and his female passenger, whose age wasn’t provided, collided with a 2007 BMW traveling in the same direction, the NYPD said.

The man and his passenger were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the man died, police said. The female passenger was listed in critical condition, according to police.

The 33-year-old woman driving the BMW and her 48-year-old passenger weren’t injured, remained at the scene and have not been charged, the NYPD said.

Police haven’t yet released the name of the man who died. An investigation is ongoing.