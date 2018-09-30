Man Dead, Woman Critically Injured After Car Collides With BMW, Crashes Into Tree: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Dead, Woman Critically Injured After Car Collides With BMW, Crashes Into Tree: Police

The 22-year-old man was driving on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx when he collided with a BMW traveling in the same direction, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Dead, Woman Critically Injured After Car Collides With BMW, Crashes Into Tree: Police
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A driver died and his passenger was critically injured after the two collided with a BMW and then crashed into a tree

    • The 22-year-old man was driving on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx when he and his female passenger collided with the BMW

    • The woman driving the BMW and her passenger weren't injured, remained at the scene and haven't been charged

    A driver died and his passenger was critically injured after the two collided with a BMW and then crashed into a tree, police said.

    The 22-year-old man was driving a 2009 Subaru north on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when he and his female passenger, whose age wasn’t provided, collided with a 2007 BMW traveling in the same direction, the NYPD said.

    The man and his passenger were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the man died, police said. The female passenger was listed in critical condition, according to police.

    The 33-year-old woman driving the BMW and her 48-year-old passenger weren’t injured, remained at the scene and have not been charged, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    FDNY

    Police haven’t yet released the name of the man who died. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us