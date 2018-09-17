A man with a head injury was found dead on the 4 train at Union Square on Sunday, police say.

What to Know A 33-year-old man was found unconscious on the 4 train at the Union Square subway station Sunday night, police say

The man, who somehow suffered a head injury, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Officials said there is no criminality behind the man’s death and his name hasn’t been released; an ME will determine his cause of death

A 33-year-old man was found dead on a subway train in Manhattan, police say.

The NYPD says they found the man unconscious on the 4 train at the Union Square station just before 10:30 Sunday night. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man suffered some sort of head injury, but added they are still investigating how he hurt his head. Officials said there is no criminality behind the man’s death.

His name hasn’t been released and a medical examiner will determine his cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.