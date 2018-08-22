A 75-year-old man who had been inexplicably squatting in the middle of a Brooklyn street suddenly fell backwards and into the westbound flow of traffic, where he was struck and killed by a Mercedes, authorities say.

The unidentified victim was in the middle of Surf Avenue shortly after midnight when he fell backward. A 2005 Mercedes driven by a 50-year-old man hit him. That driver remained at the scene and was later arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license.

The 75-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.