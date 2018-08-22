75-Year-Old Man Squatting in Middle of NYC Street Falls Back Into Traffic, Gets Hit by Mercedes and Dies - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

75-Year-Old Man Squatting in Middle of NYC Street Falls Back Into Traffic, Gets Hit by Mercedes and Dies

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    75-Year-Old Man Squatting in Middle of NYC Street Falls Back Into Traffic, Gets Hit by Mercedes and Dies
    NBC 4 New York

    A 75-year-old man who had been inexplicably squatting in the middle of a Brooklyn street suddenly fell backwards and into the westbound flow of traffic, where he was struck and killed by a Mercedes, authorities say. 

    The unidentified victim was in the middle of Surf Avenue shortly after midnight when he fell backward. A 2005 Mercedes driven by a 50-year-old man hit him. That driver remained at the scene and was later arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license. 

    The 75-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Top News Photos: Reunion Ends for North and South Koreans

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Reunion Ends for Fractured Families in North and South Korea
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us