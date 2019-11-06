What to Know A man was apparently struck and killed by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning

He was pronounced dead at the scene -- near 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village -- after the 8:30 a.m. accident

It wasn't clear if children were on the bus at the time, nor was the victim's identity immediately available

A man was struck and killed by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man was hit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene -- near 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village -- around 8:30 a.m.

It wasn't known if children were on the bus at the time, nor was the victim's identity immediately available.

Chopper 4 showed a sprawling response at the scene. Yellow caution tape cordoned off the entire area around the bus as authorities investigated.

