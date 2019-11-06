Man Struck, Killed by School Bus in Queens - NBC New York
Man Struck, Killed by School Bus in Queens

It wasn't clear if children were on the bus at the time, nor was the victim's identity immediately available

Published 2 hours ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • A man was apparently struck and killed by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning

    • He was pronounced dead at the scene -- near 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village -- after the 8:30 a.m. accident

    • It wasn't clear if children were on the bus at the time, nor was the victim's identity immediately available

    A man was struck and killed by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning, authorities say. 

    It wasn't immediately clear how the man was hit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene -- near 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village -- around 8:30 a.m.

    It wasn't known if children were on the bus at the time, nor was the victim's identity immediately available. 

    Chopper 4 showed a sprawling response at the scene. Yellow caution tape cordoned off the entire area around the bus as authorities investigated. 

