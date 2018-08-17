Authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found on the ground outside his on-again off-again girlfriend's window in New Jersey, a source familiar with the investigation tells News 4.

Lakeview Avenue in Watchung was cordoned off near the home as authorities awaited the medical examiner's arrival Friday.

The source told News 4 the death is not believed to be suspicious and that the woman didn't even know the body was there until a neighbor gave her a call.

The man's identity has not been released. It's not clear how long he had been outside, nor was the status of his current relationship to the woman immediately clear.