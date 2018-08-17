Man Found Dead Outside On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend's Window in New Jersey: Source - NBC New York
Man Found Dead Outside On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend's Window in New Jersey: Source

The woman didn't even know the body was there until a neighbor gave her a call, the source said

By Brian Thompson

Published 40 minutes ago

    Authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found on the ground outside his on-again off-again girlfriend's window in New Jersey, a source familiar with the investigation tells News 4. 

    Lakeview Avenue in Watchung was cordoned off near the home as authorities awaited the medical examiner's arrival Friday. 

    The source told News 4 the death is not believed to be suspicious and that the woman didn't even know the body was there until a neighbor gave her a call.

    The man's identity has not been released. It's not clear how long he had been outside, nor was the status of his current relationship to the woman immediately clear. 

