Man Found Bleeding Behind NYC Home Depot Was Killed: Police

What to Know A 26-year-old man was found dead behind a Home Depot in Brooklyn over the weekend

The man, whose name has not been released, had a laceration to the head and a puncture wound to his left shoulder

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing

Authorities have ruled the death of a 26-year-old man found face down and bleeding at the back of a Home Depot in Brooklyn over the weekend a homicide.

The victim, whose name has not been released, had a laceration to the head and a puncture wound to the shoulder when he was found behind the Cropsey Avenue store early Sunday, police said.

He was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.