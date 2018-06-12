Woman Returns Home to Find Fiancé Stabbed to Death in Living Room: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Returns Home to Find Fiancé Stabbed to Death in Living Room: NYPD

Police say there are no signs of someone forcing their way into his Bronx home

By Tracie Strahan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Finds Fiance Dead After She Returns Home: NYPD

    The 73-year-old man was found stabbed in his neck several times in the living room of his Bronx apartment. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 73-year-old man was found stabbed and face up in his Bronx living room Monday evening, police say

    • Owen Dillard’s fiancée found him dead in Mott Haven with several stab wounds to his neck

    • Police say there are no signs of someone forcing their way into the apartment; no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

    A 73-year-old man’s fiancée found him stabbed to death inside their Bronx apartment and now authorities are hunting for his killer.

    Owen Dillard’s fiancée returned to her Mott Haven home on Beekman Avenue Monday evening to find him with several stab wounds to his neck, according to the NYPD. Dillard was found face up in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene.

    Residents in the area say Dillard was loved by many.

    "It's sad," one neighbor said. "I feel sorry for the man. God bless his soul. He was a great man."

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

    Police say there are no signs of someone forcing their way into the apartment. The building requires visitors to be buzzed in.

    No arrests have been made and there is no description of the attacker.

    A medical examiner will determine Dillard’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us