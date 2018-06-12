The 73-year-old man was found stabbed in his neck several times in the living room of his Bronx apartment. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A 73-year-old man was found stabbed and face up in his Bronx living room Monday evening, police say

Owen Dillard’s fiancée found him dead in Mott Haven with several stab wounds to his neck

Police say there are no signs of someone forcing their way into the apartment; no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

A 73-year-old man’s fiancée found him stabbed to death inside their Bronx apartment and now authorities are hunting for his killer.

Owen Dillard’s fiancée returned to her Mott Haven home on Beekman Avenue Monday evening to find him with several stab wounds to his neck, according to the NYPD. Dillard was found face up in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents in the area say Dillard was loved by many.

"It's sad," one neighbor said. "I feel sorry for the man. God bless his soul. He was a great man."

Police say there are no signs of someone forcing their way into the apartment. The building requires visitors to be buzzed in.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of the attacker.

A medical examiner will determine Dillard’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.