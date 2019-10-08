Man Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Basement of Brooklyn Home

What to Know A man died after a fire broke out inside the basement of a Brooklyn house Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said

The FDNY responded to a call just before 2 p.m. about a fire at a home on East 96th Street in Brownsville, where first responders discovered thick smoke pouring out from the cellar. Firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire, as clutter in the hallways and stairway made accessing the basement difficult, fire officials said.

Once the flames were doused, a 64-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive. The man, a retired veteran, later died from his injuries.

A baby was also rushed to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. It was not immediately clear what condition the child was in.

It is believed the fire started in the cellar, but an investigation into how it started is ongoing.