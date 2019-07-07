Officers Shoot Man in Chest, Critically Injuring Him: Officials

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. A bystander recorded the police shooting of a man in the Bronx. The NYPD says officers saw him breaking into a car and he pulled a gun on them. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Police Shoot Man in the Chest, Critically Injuring Him: Officials

Police shot a man in the chest and hip on Sunday afternoon, critically injuring him, officials said.

Police Chief Terry Monahan said officers saw the man breaking into a white BMW at West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in the Bronx. The suspect produced keys that were not for that vehicle.

A video from bystanders shows the officers struggling with the man, who was on the ground next to a car with a broken rear window. He was yelling, "This is my car, I know my rights."

An officer then shoots him at close range as many people recorded.

The cop is heard shouting "What's wrong with you man" after the suspect was shot.

Monahan said that body cameras worn by the two officers showed the suspect saying, "I have a gun (expletive) die."

Audio from the body cameras shows one of the officers saying that the suspect pulled a gun at the officer's chest.

"When you're looking from a distance, you're not seeing what's happening in that real close quarter," Monahan said.

Monahan said a loaded 9mm Ruger was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to Lincoln hospital where he was in stable condition.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report