Officers Shoot Man in Chest, Critically Injuring Him: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Officers Shoot Man in Chest, Critically Injuring Him: Officials

By Wale Aliyu

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Shoot Man in the Chest, Critically Injuring Him: Officials

    WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. A bystander recorded the police shooting of a man in the Bronx. The NYPD says officers saw him breaking into a car and he pulled a gun on them. (Published 34 minutes ago)

    Police shot a man in the chest and hip on Sunday afternoon, critically injuring him, officials said. 

    Police Chief Terry Monahan said officers saw the man breaking into a white BMW at West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in the Bronx. The suspect produced keys that were not for that vehicle. 

    A video from bystanders shows the officers struggling with the man, who was on the ground next to a car with a broken rear window. He was yelling, "This is my car, I know my rights." 

    An officer then shoots him at close range as many people recorded. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC via Getty Images

    The cop is heard shouting "What's wrong with you man" after the suspect was shot. 

    Monahan said that body cameras worn by the two officers showed the suspect saying, "I have a gun (expletive) die."

    Audio from the body cameras shows one of the officers saying that the suspect pulled a gun at the officer's chest. 

    "When you're looking from a distance, you're not seeing what's happening in that real close quarter," Monahan said. 

    Monahan said a loaded 9mm Ruger was recovered at the scene. 

    The man was taken to Lincoln hospital where he was in stable condition. 

    Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.

    - The Associated Press contributed to this report

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us