A Massachusetts man stole a bakery delivery truck and crashed it into a Planned Parenthood in East Orange, New Jersey, prosecutors say. The 31-year-old was charged Friday and pleaded not guilty.

A Massachusetts man has been charged with stealing a bakery delivery truck and crashing it into a Planned Parenthood in New Jersey in what prosecutors are calling an "attack."

Essex County prosecutors say 31-year-old Marckles Alcius carried out the truck attack on the East Orange health clinic Wednesday.

Three people suffered minor injuries, according to prosecutors. One victim was a staff member and the other two were patients, including a pregnant woman.

Alcius was arraigned on a number of charges Friday, including aggravated assault, theft of a bakery truck, attempting to cause widespread injury or damage, and weapons offenses related to using a truck as a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty and was being held at the Essex County jail in Newark.

Planned Parenthood locations have been targeted by anti-abortion activists in the past, but prosecutors haven't said what allegedly motivated Alcius.

