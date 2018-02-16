Man Crashes Stolen Truck Into NJ Planned Parenthood in 'Attack': Pros - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Man Crashes Stolen Truck Into NJ Planned Parenthood in 'Attack': Pros

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man stole a bakery delivery truck and crashed it into a Planned Parenthood in East Orange

    • The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty in court Friday

    • Planned Parenthood has been a target of anti-abortion activists

    A Massachusetts man has been charged with stealing a bakery delivery truck and crashing it into a Planned Parenthood in New Jersey in what prosecutors are calling an "attack." 

    Essex County prosecutors say 31-year-old Marckles Alcius carried out the truck attack on the East Orange health clinic Wednesday.

    Three people suffered minor injuries, according to prosecutors. One victim was a staff member and the other two were patients, including a pregnant woman.

    Alcius was arraigned on a number of charges Friday, including aggravated assault, theft of a bakery truck, attempting to cause widespread injury or damage, and weapons offenses related to using a truck as a weapon.

    He pleaded not guilty and was being held at the Essex County jail in Newark.

    Planned Parenthood locations have been targeted by anti-abortion activists in the past, but prosecutors haven't said what allegedly motivated Alcius.

