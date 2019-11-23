Man Convicted of Raping Woman in NYC Apartment He Helped Her Find, Move In To - NBC New York
Man Convicted of Raping Woman in NYC Apartment He Helped Her Find, Move In To

The man got angry and forcibly raped the woman he helped find an apartment after she refused to drink alcohol with him

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    • A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of raping a woman in a New York apartment that he helped her find

    • The Queens DA said a woman was looking for apartments-for-rent fliers at a house of worship in 2015 when she encountered Ashok Singh

    • Singh,58, helped the woman find a place and helped her move in; he forcibly raped the woman after she refused to drink alcohol with him

    A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of raping a woman in a New York apartment that he helped her find.

    Court records show Ashok Singh was found guilty Wednesday. The 58-year-old from Easton, Pennsylvania, is set for sentencing Dec. 19.

    A message was left Friday for his attorney.

    Queens Acting District Attorney John Ryan says the 40-year-old woman was looking for apartments-for-rent fliers at a house of worship in December 2015 when she encountered Singh, who offered to help her house-hunt.

    Prosecutors say he called her four days later to say he’d found a place. He helped her move and bought food and wine.

    Ryan says Singh became enraged and forcibly raped the woman after she refused to drink alcohol with him. She ran for help after he fell asleep.

