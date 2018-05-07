What to Know A man was convicted of robbing a carpenter in New Jersey on Easter Sunday, authorities say

A man was convicted of robbing a carpenter in New Jersey on Easter Sunday, officials say.

Tariq Thompson, 39, was found guilty Friday in connection to robbing a carpenter in the parking lot of a Springfield Avenue restaurant in Irvington, New Jersey, during the early morning hours of April 16, 2017.

According to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the robbery took place shortly after midnight Easter Sunday when the victim, an Edison resident, came to the Ironbound section of Newark to play amateur soccer and visit friends the day before. When the victim and his family were about to go home, they stopped to get food at a restaurant in Irvington.

Officials say the victim went inside the restaurant and left his wife and children in the car. As he left the restaurant, Thompson allegedly pulled a gun on him, demanding his wallet.

After giving Thompson his wallet, the victim called police and followed Thompson, who was later found hiding on a roof two blocks away, officials say. Police allegedly found a gun, the victim’s wallet, a baseball jacket and ski mask worn by Thompson.

Thompson has three prior felony convictions. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11 and faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to officials, he is eligible for an extended sentence because he was previously convicted of aggravated assault, possession of narcotics and eluding police.

