Man Chops Off Wife's Arm, Flees: NYPD

Police are looking for a Brooklyn man suspected of violently attacking his wife and severing her arm, authorites say.

Police were called to the Sunset Park home near 55th Street and 5th Avenue just after noon Thursday, and found the woman with her right arm severed at the bicep, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition; her right arm was amputated, according to police.

Her husband has been identified as the suspect; he has not been apprehended, police said.