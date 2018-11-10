Attacker Chokes, Robs Woman Inside Midtown Steakhouse: Police - NBC New York
Attacker Chokes, Robs Woman Inside Midtown Steakhouse: Police

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for swelling and bruising to her eye, police said

Published 56 minutes ago

    A man sneaked into a midtown steakhouse through a side entrance and punched and choked a woman inside the manager’s office before stealing $400 from her, police said.

    The man made his way into Quality Meats, on West 58th Street near Sixth Avenue, through a side entrance around 12:30 p.m. on Friday and went into the manager’s office in the basement, the NYPD said.

    The man then punched a 35-year-old woman who was inside the office in the eye and put her in a chokehold before demanding cash, police said.

    The man took $400 from the woman’s backpack and fled the scene, the NYPD said.

    The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for swelling and bruising to her eye, police said.

    Police are now searching for the man, who stands at around 5-foot-7, weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a winter hat.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

