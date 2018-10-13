Man Charged in Stabbing Death in Orange County: Police

A man has been charged in a stabbing death in Orange County early Saturday, troopers said.

Louis Rivera, 25, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a building on Lake Street in Monroe, New York state police said.

Samuel Del Cid Hernandez, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Both men lived in Monroe. Police didn't disclose the motive or other circumstances of the killing.

Rivera's wife told the Times Herald-Record that the couple has a 1-month-old son.

It wasn't immediately known whether Hernandez had an attorney.