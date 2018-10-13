Man Charged in Stabbing Death in Orange County: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Charged in Stabbing Death in Orange County: Police

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kitchen Controversies

    A man has been charged in a stabbing death in Orange County early Saturday, troopers said. 

    Louis Rivera, 25, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a building on Lake Street in Monroe, New York state police said. 

    Samuel Del Cid Hernandez, 31, was charged with second-degree murder, police said. 

    Both men lived in Monroe. Police didn't disclose the motive or other circumstances of the killing. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Gus Keri

    Rivera's wife told the Times Herald-Record that the couple has a 1-month-old son. 

    It wasn't immediately known whether Hernandez had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us