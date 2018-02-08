Seven firefighters, one police officer and one civilian were hurt in a massive, wind-swept blaze at a century-old apartment building in upper Manhattan Friday afternoon. Checkey Beckford and Michael George report. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

A 34-year-old tenant is facing arson charges in the massive, wind-swept blaze that destroyed a century-old apartment building in upper Manhattan late last year, according to law enforcement sources.

Jelani Parker was arrested Thursday in New York City in the blaze that destroyed his building on West 144th Street and Broadway on Nov. 17, according to the sources.

Nine people were hurt in the blaze, which gutted the building and sent a towering plume of smoke stretching into the Manhattan skyline. Hundreds of residents were displaced by the fire, but no fatalities were reported.

Authorities said Parker faces three counts of assault, one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment. He's set to be arraigned overnight, according to the sources.

It's not clear whether authorities believe Parker set the blaze intentionally, or if others were thought to be involved.

More than 200 firefighters were called to the 39-apartment building, which was occupied when the fire broke out. They searched the floors to make sure everyone was out -- even rescuing at least one dog -- and that there were no reports of missing tenants. Officials initially said the building was unoccupied and under renovation.