The man arrested in connection with the stabbings of his lottery-winning elderly uncle and a woman is facing numerous charges, authorities announced Monday.

Idris Abdul Muhaymin, 45, originally from Georgia, was indicted in the murders of his uncle, Owen Dillard, and Wanda Rios, an employee of MNI Security Specialist Inc., the Bronx District Attorney's Office said.

Muhaymin is facing various charges: multiple murder counts in the first and second degree, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, four counts of robbery in the first degree and strangulation in the first and second degrees.

According to an investigation, on June 11, 2018, Muhaymin allegedly put his uncle, Owen Dillard, 73, in a chokehold and stabbed him repeatedly at the apartment he shared with his fiancee in the Bronx's Mott Haven neighborhood.

Dillard suffered wounds to the neck and face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had won a $50,000 lotto prize prior to his death.

According to Dillard's nephew, a different family member than the one in custody, the victim won the huge lotto prize on a Win 4 Life ticket and kept the cash in his apartment.

A month after Dillard's death, authorities say Muhaymin entered the MNI office located at East 233rd Street in Wakefied, where Rios worked and was alone at the time. He allegedly stabbed the 45-year-old woman in the neck with a screwdriver before fleeing with electronic equipment.

Police said a coworker found Rios unconscious in the middle of the afternoon. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Attorney information for Muhaymin was not immediately available.

Muhaymin is due back in court Oct. 9.