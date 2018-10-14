Man Charged With Hate Crime in Brooklyn Beating: Police

A man was charged with a hate crime in a beating in Brooklyn. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 34 minutes ago)

What to Know A man has been charged with a hate crime in a beating on a Brooklyn street

Video captured the beating in broad daylight in Boro Park

The victim was an Orthodox Jew, state Assemblyman Dov Hikind says

A man was charged with assault as a hate crime in a beating in the middle of a Brooklyn, New York street on Sunday morning, officials said.

Farrukh Afzal, 37, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal mischief and harassment, the NYPD said.

Police said they found him beating a 62-year-old man at 46th Street and 13th Avenue in Boro Park.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition with cuts, pain and bruises to his head, police said.

The victim is an Orthodox Jew who was attacked as he was walking to prayer services, according to state Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat who represents the neighborhood.

Hikind said a second man was attacked when he approached to help.

“Watching the video of the incident or just hearing about it is traumatizing—especially to children and the elderly here, many of which survived the Holocaust," Hikind said in a statement.

"This isn’t the wild west—this is Borough Park," he added. "We won’t allow violent, hateful behavior taking place on our streets.”

It wasn't immediately clear whether Afzal had an attorney.