Man Charged With 'Doing Donuts' on Trump Golf Course Also Broke Into Taylor Swift's Home

Published Sep 10, 2019
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Man Charged With ‘Doing Donuts’ on Trump Golf Course Also Broke Into Taylor Swift's Home

On two occasions, a vehicle was seen "doing donuts" on the course, and police tracked down the suspect on Tuesday

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Updated at 10:29 PM EDT on Sep 10, 2019

    What to Know

    • A man was arrested after police say he was seen damaging Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey on two separate occasions

    • One two occasions, a vehicle was seen "doing donuts" on the course while blasting loud music; police tracked down the suspect on Tuesday

    • The man was also arrested on August 30 after he allegedly broke into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home

    Somebody needs to tell this guy he needs to calm down — when it comes to criminal behavior.

    A man was arrested after police say he was seen damaging Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey on two separate occasions, and it’s not the first time he’s been in trouble with the law for doing something illegal on a famous person’s property.

    Police said that an employee at the Bedminster golf course owned by President Donald Trump was standing on the fairway of the 11th hole on September 3 when he saw a vehicle "doing donuts" on the green, while blasting loud music. The worker told officers it was a Ford sedan that he saw around 5:30 p.m., and a piece of plastic with the car maker’s name was left behind at the scene.

    It was estimated that the stunt caused more than $10,000 worth of damage.

    On September 8, police responded to another report of a vehicle doing donuts on a green at the Trump golf course, this time on the 13th hole just after 3:30 p.m.

    Witnesses told police that a blue Ford with a Rutgers sticker was spotted being driven by a younger white man, and officers were able to obtain a partial license plate. Form that, they were able to determine the vehicle they were looking for was a Ford Focus belonging to Richard McEwan.

    The Milford, New Jersey, man was arrested on Tuesday at his home and charged with criminal mischief. He was released pending a future court date.

    McEwan is no stranger when it comes to crimes at celebrity properties. He was arrested on August 30 after he allegedly broke into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home.

    In that incident, McEwan is accused of breaking a glass door and walking around the Westerly home that overlooks the ocean. He allegedly told cops that he took off his shoes at the door of the mansion “to be polite” before trying to look for her. The singer was not home.

    Advertise with us