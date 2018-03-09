What to Know A Bronx man is facing sexual abuse charges after allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old girl in a martial arts school

A Bronx man is facing sexual abuse charges after allegedly attacking a 7-year-old girl in a martial arts school bathroom and authorities are asking any additional victims or witnesses to step forward with information.

Police say that on Jan. 17, Anthony Gonzalez, 37, abused the young girl inside the bathroom of USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy, located at 914 Prospect Ave. The incident was reported the next day, authorities say.

Gonzalez is charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy didn't immediately respond to NBC 4 New York's request for comment.

The school did post a statement following the reported allegations “between a team member of USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy and a student” on its Facebook page on Jan. 19.

“USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who causes harm to our students, especially our children. We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities. Safety is our top priority. This community is my life, these children are my family, and I will do everything in my power to ensure they continue to feel safe and empowered,” the social media post said.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance with additional victims, witnesses or information regarding Gonzalez.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

It was not immediately clear if Gonzalez retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.