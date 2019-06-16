Man Caught on Video Punching MTA Worker

An irate man punched an MTA worker on a subway platform and police are asking for help finding him.

The man was at the 145th Street subway station in Harlem early Saturday when he punched an employee in the face, the NYPD said. Video shows him yelling at two or three workers who were on the 1 train platform, wearing orange and yellow vests.

The 59-year old victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for a cut to his face, police said.

The suspect fled to the street. Police said the man was bald with a goatee and he appeared to be in his 40s and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).