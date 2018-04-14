Shoppers were turned away from the supermarket for the rest of the day. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A homeless man who was accused of stealing food from a Brooklyn Stop & Shop died Saturday after a struggle with the store's employees, police say.

Now a friend of the man is questioning why the staff took matters into their own hands. "They didn’t have to kill him," friend Joanie Smith said. "He was stealing food, he's homeless. He does this all the time."

Police said they were called to a shop at 1009 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m.

They said store employees reported that a homeless man, about 50 years old, had been shoplifting and was caught. They got into a "struggle" with the man and he became unconscious.

Police said the employees then flagged down a police officer, and emergency services were called. The man was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of death.

Smith said she was there when the man she knows as 'Star' died. She said the employees at the Flatbush Avenue Stop & Shop are used to him stealing from the store, but on this day she said they put him "in a chokehold."

Stop & Shop said it was working closely with police to help assist with the investigation. As of Saturday afternoon there were no pending charges.