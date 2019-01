A man stopped on Long Island was driving with a license that had been suspended 68 times, police said.

Louis Carr Jr. 63, of East Islip, was stopped in North Amityville on Friday for not using a turn signal, Suffolk County police said.

Police said they checked his license and found it had been suspended 68 times.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a felony.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Carr had an attorney.