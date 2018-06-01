Man Busted With Faux Police Gear, Drugs & Guns: NYPD

A Queens man was busted with a trove of fake NYPD gear, drugs and weapons. Marc Santia reports.

A Queens man who had been previously arrested for impersonating a cop was arrested Thursday after police found a trove weapons, prescription pills, cash and faux NYPD and FBI equipment in his home.

Authorities said that Kevin Nugent was arrested on weapons, drug possession and forgery charges in the bust on 254th Street in Rosedale.

Authorities allege that Nugent had stashed a handgun, shotgun, ammunition, ballistic vests, phony police IDs, methadone pills and $2,230 cash in his home. Police haven’t revealed, if anything, he had planned to do with the items.

The items seized from Nugent's home.

Photo credit: Provided by the NYPD

But authorities said the man has been arrested five times in New York City previously, most recently for impersonating an officer. It was not clear if he had been convicted in any of those arrests.

Nugent’s family, meanwhile, said the 40-year-old meant no harm.

“He’s a wonderful father. He’s a wonderful son. I know he has his issues but he’s never disrespected his mother,” said his mother, Donna Nugent.

Attorney information for Nugent wasn’t immediately available.

