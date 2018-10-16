Man Exposes Himself in NYC Pediatrician's Lobby, Screams Obscenities: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Exposes Himself in NYC Pediatrician's Lobby, Screams Obscenities: Cops

It wasn't clear how many children may have been in the reception area at the time

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Exposes Himself in NYC Pediatrician's Lobby, Screams Obscenities: Cops
    News 4

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stormed into a pediatrics office in Brooklyn in the middle of the afternoon, exposed himself and screamed obscenities in the reception area before running off. 

    Cops got a call from the office on Avenue N in Mill Basin reporting the intrusion around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 24. They released a surveillance image of the man, wanted for questioning in connection with public lewdness (above). 

    He was last seen wearing a yellow button up shirt and multi-color hat. 

    Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Top News Photos: Tensions Rise Over Missing Journalist

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Tensions Rise After Disappearance of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    Petros Giannakouris/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us