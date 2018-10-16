Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stormed into a pediatrics office in Brooklyn in the middle of the afternoon, exposed himself and screamed obscenities in the reception area before running off.

Cops got a call from the office on Avenue N in Mill Basin reporting the intrusion around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 24. They released a surveillance image of the man, wanted for questioning in connection with public lewdness (above).

He was last seen wearing a yellow button up shirt and multi-color hat.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.