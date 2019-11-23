Police surrounded a Putnam County home for several hours Saturday waiting for a man in military gear to surrender. Myles Miller reports.

Police surrounded a Putnam County home for several hours Saturday waiting for a man in military gear to surrender.

The standoff between police and 28-year-old Alexander Booth started shortly after 2 p.m. and lasted for several hours.

Officers first arrived to the Mahopac residence in response to a domestic incident, police said. That was when Booth barricaded himself inside, kicking off a nearly 7-hour standoff.

While police stationed themselves outside of the home, Booth broadcasted himself on Instagram. Officials said commenters on the social media app encouraged Booth to remain inside.

"The negotiators were very close many times to getting the individual to come out of the residence peacefully and the posts that were on Instagram were just inviting him," Chief Michael Cazzari said.

Sources told News 4 that Booth suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and responding officers took that into consideration during negotiations.

"This is a person in crisis having mental illness and having issues and he didn’t need the people on social media telling him that his rights were being violated," Cazzari.

Booth exited the residence shortly after 9 p.m. without incident.