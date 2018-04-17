Brooklyn Girl, 14, Awakes to Find Strange Man in Bed: Source - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Brooklyn Girl, 14, Awakes to Find Strange Man in Bed: Source

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are investigating after a 14-year-old Brooklyn girl woke up in the middle of the night to find a man in her bed with his pants down and his hands covering her face, a law enforcement official says.

    The girl was sleeping in the same room as her 10-year-old sister -- although she was in a different bed -- and she awoke to find the stranger in her bed, his hands on her face, the source said. 

    She began screaming, prompting her sister to wake up and also scream. The man pulled up his pants and ran away through the window, the source said. 

    The victim was not hurt. Police were called to the Borough Park home at around 3:20 a.m., and special victims detectives are conitnuing to investigate. 

