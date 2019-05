It's not yet clear how the person died. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A man’s body was found in burning car in Brooklyn early Monday, officials say.

The body of the man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered inside the burning Honda Accord at around 3 a.m. in the area of 39th Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park.

It’s not yet clear how the man died or what sparked the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing.