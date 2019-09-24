Man Bites Dog-Walking Teen During Manhattan Robbery

The teen was walking his dog in Inwood Sunday morning when a man came up and grabbed the teen's necklace, and then bit him on the hand. NBC New York’s Marc Santia reports.

What to Know A Manhattan teen was walking his dog when he was attacked by a stranger before walking away with bite marks — but they're not from the pup

The 14-year-old and his small dog were walking in Inwood Sunday when a man came from behind and tried to take the teen's chain, then bit him

The frustrated attacker chomped down on the teen’s hand several times before the boy eventually let go, leaving teeth marks on his fingers

A Manhattan teenager was out walking his dog when he was attacked by a stranger before walking away with bite marks.

But the dog wasn’t the one who bit — it was the attacker.

The 14-year-old and his small dog Coco were walking in Inwood around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when a man came from behind the pair. He grabbed the boy’s necklace, a gift from his recent Confirmation, but struggled to get it away from the victim. The frustrated attacker then chomped down on the teen’s hand several times before the boy eventually let go, with teeth marks left on his fingers.

“I heard him cry out, ‘Help me,’” the boy’s mother said in Spanish. “Since my son didn't let go of his necklace, he bit his hand and told him if you don't give me it I will kill you.”

The victim and his mother did not wish to be identified, because the suspect is still on the loose, but did want to get the word out to warn others. The teen is now having trouble sleeping and eating, his mother said, not even wanting to leave their home. Aside from the emotional wounds, the injuries to the boy’s hand are now healing as it remains bandaged.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the daylight robbery, and urges anyone with information to contact then.