Man Beats Off-Duty Officer With Gun in Robbery Attempt: NYPD

The officer was on 2nd Avenue, near East 13th Street in the East Village, around 6 a.m. Thursday when the man tried to rob him, the NYPD said

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly beat an off-duty officer with a gun during an attempted robbery, police said

    • The officer was on 2nd Avenue, near East 13th Street in the East Village, around 6 a.m. Thursday when the man tried to rob him

    • The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was being treated for a head injury. Police are now searching for the suspect

    A man allegedly beat an off-duty officer with a gun during an attempted robbery, police said. 

    The officer was on 2nd Avenue, near East 13th Street in the East Village, around 6 a.m. Thursday when the man tried to rob him, the NYPD said.

    Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a gunpoint robbery found the off-duty officer at the scene with a head injury, according to police.

    The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

    Police are now searching for the suspect, a man in his 20s who was wearing a light blue jacket at the time of the alleged attack.

