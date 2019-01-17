Man Beats Off-Duty Officer With Gun in Robbery Attempt: NYPD

What to Know A man allegedly beat an off-duty officer with a gun during an attempted robbery, police said

A man allegedly beat an off-duty officer with a gun during an attempted robbery, police said.

The officer was on 2nd Avenue, near East 13th Street in the East Village, around 6 a.m. Thursday when the man tried to rob him, the NYPD said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a gunpoint robbery found the off-duty officer at the scene with a head injury, according to police.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for the suspect, a man in his 20s who was wearing a light blue jacket at the time of the alleged attack.