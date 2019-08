Surveillance video shows a man getting attacked on a Brooklyn sidewalk with his own cane.

Man Attacked With His Own Cane NYPD

A man was beaten with his own cane on a Brooklyn sidewalk, police said Saturday.

The attacker was fighting with the 56-year-old victim on Grand Street in Williamsburg just before noon on July 22 when he took the victim's own can and used it to hit the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital for pain and swelling.

Police are asking for help finding the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).